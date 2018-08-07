Organizations helping with free haircuts and supplies for first day of school

TULSA, Okla. -

From the barber's chair to a school gym in Broken Arrow.

Parents and students are getting ready for back-to-school.

For the second day, Clary Sage College students are helping families make the first day of school.

“A lot of times it's just for that person like any other night, but this one, just like you said it's for their first day of school,” said Tyler Cline, a Clary Sage student.

“It's their first impression and was always my favorite part was the new outfit, the new haircut, going in and seeing everyone. You know it's a new day," said Cline.

When you add up the cost of a haircut and then multiply it, back-to-school shopping and preps can become a headache.

Over in Broken Arrow, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation is hosting the Johnson-O’Malley grants for school supplies.

The program helps native students get ready with $60 in school supplies.

“If you have two to three kids and you're having to buy that complete list it gets pretty expensive," said Rich Pawpa, with Broken Arrow Public Schools.

The giveaway lasts for BA students until Wednesday.

The last day of free haircuts at Clary Sage start at 9:30 a.m Tuesday and last until 9:30 at night.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook:

▼Story Content (0)