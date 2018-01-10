Organic food delivery expands to Downtown Tulsa offices

TULSA -

What will it take to get a grocery store in Downtown Tulsa?

One building owner in the IDL isn't waiting.

Price Family Properties is partnering with a company that delivers organic food right to the office.

Local Farm OK grows its veggies in Glenpool and sources all its food right here in the region.

On top of the organic food, customers can get farm fresh eggs and meats.

“To have all those things delivered right to you makes life so much easier at 5 o'clock when you just want to get home," said Jackie Price, with Price Family Properties.

Prices for the delivery range from $17 to $27 dollars.

Service in the First Place Tower rolls out Thursday.

Price said they hope to expand the delivery service to other properties and residences in soon.