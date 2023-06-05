'Operation Pit Stop' provides free spays, neuters for 'bully breeds'

TULSA, Okla. — If you have a pit bull or pit bull mix and haven’t had them spayed or neutered, now is the chance to get it done free of charge.

The program, “Operation Pit Stop,” is an effort to try and control the massive number of “bully breed” dogs dominating shelters across Oklahoma and the nation.

When pet owner Lisa Fowler heard of the program through social media, she jumped at the chance to get her dog, Freya, spayed.

“I think it’s great,” Fowler said. “She got fixed, she got microchipped, she got her shots updated. If you have a dog that qualifies, it’s worth the trip.”

The City of Tulsa and the Humane Society of Tulsa teamed up with Wings of Rescue to offer free spays/neuters, microchips, and updated vaccines. Volunteer veterinarians perform the surgeries, and services will be available until they reach 500 spays or neuters.

Surgeries are performed at the former City of Tulsa Juvenile Detention Building (315 S. Gilcrease Museum Road). It is vacant and not being utilized, so it allows for adequate space.

The program is specific to bully breeds because of the massive number of unwanted pit bull mixes. Thousands are euthanized in Tulsa every year due to the ongoing population crisis.

“A full-grown mama pit bull can have 8-12 pups per litter and she can have them every six months,” said Rachel Ward, Adoption Manager at the Humane Society of Tulsa. “When you start doing the math on that, it is a lot of unwanted litters that wind up in our shelters.”

Services are by appointment only. Participants also get a bag of dog food and are eligible to win prizes up to $1,000.

Fowler is happy knowing she’s taking steps to keep Freya healthy and safe while doing the right thing by being a responsible pet owner.

“She’s all fixed up, she’s ready to go home and go to sleep!” she said.

Click here to book an appointment.

