Oologah-Talala football coach fired, accused of child abuse

OOLOGAH, Okla. - A local football coach is being accused of child abuse.

Chase Kime, who is the head coach of the Oologah-Talala Mustangs football team, was allegedly videotaped taping the ankles of a teenage girl.

According to court documents, Kime filed a temporary restraining order against the school district.

Kime's lawyer Bill Wilkinson said the judge denied the restraining order.

The school board held a special board meeting Tuesday to discuss Kime's employment with the school district.

In a meeting that lasted until 2 a.m. Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to fire Kime, Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said they plan to file in court against the school immediately.

