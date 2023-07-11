Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Online voter registration now available in Oklahoma

Voter Registration Deadline is October 20
Copyright Getty Images
David McNew
Voter Registration Deadline is October 20
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 15:08:00-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans can now register to vote online.

The Oklahoma State Election Board launched its new online voter registration system on Tuesday.

Prospective voters can complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically using the applicant's driver's license or state ID.

“Oklahoma's new Online Voter Registration System allows citizens to securely complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically from a desktop or mobile device. Best of all, the system has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is safe and secure,” said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

To register to vote online, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7