Online voter registration now available in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans can now register to vote online.

The Oklahoma State Election Board launched its new online voter registration system on Tuesday.

Prospective voters can complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically using the applicant's driver's license or state ID.

“Oklahoma's new Online Voter Registration System allows citizens to securely complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically from a desktop or mobile device. Best of all, the system has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is safe and secure,” said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

To register to vote online, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

