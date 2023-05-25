ONEOK Field to host Savannah Bananas in sold-out game

TULSA, Okla — The viral TikTok baseball team the Savannah Bananas is making its way to ONEOK Field on Monday, May 29.

The exhibition team gained national attention due to its clever name, creative and unusual baseball games and trendy social media videos. With 6.8 million TikTok followers the team announced a World Tour bringing Banana Ball to 33 cities and 20 states. The Savannah Bananas sold out both Tulsa's ONEOK Field and Oklahoma City's Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in its late May tour dates.

The Tulsa Drillers posted two giveaways for tickets to Friday night's firework game and the Savannah Bananas. However, the Drillers is urging people to be wary of scammers creating fake accounts trying to get personal information. Posting on Facebook:

We want to remind you that these spam accounts are NOT us. We would NEVER ask for any personal information or charge any fan for winning a contest. Please block and report these spam accounts. We will only reach out to the winner on our verified social media accounts." the Drillers wrote in a Facebook post." We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are excited to include our amazing fans on these special opportunities.

This is the Savannah Bananas' first time in Oklahoma since its founding in 2015.

Head Coach of the Savannah Bananas and former Oklahoma resident, Tyler Gillum is excited to bring the Bananas to his home state and is ready to show friends and family a show they will never forget, according to the official tour announcement.

