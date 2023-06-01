One year after the Saint Francis shooting

One year ago Thursday a man entered a clinic in the Natalie Medical Building on the Saint Francis campus and shot and killed four people before taking his own life.

Tulsans are uniting together to remember those victims: Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.

kjrh

2 News Oklahoma is also looking forward at what happened and the changes taken place since it happened. We'll have live coverage on this day as Tulsa comes together starting at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Hear more about the victims, hear from the hospital about how they moved forward with work while also finding ways to honor those lost and learn how you can still help the victims' families.

