Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One year after the Saint Francis shooting

Saint Francis Shooting: One Year Later
KJRH
Saint Francis Shooting: One Year Later
Posted at 9:00 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 22:00:00-04

One year ago Thursday a man entered a clinic in the Natalie Medical Building on the Saint Francis campus and shot and killed four people before taking his own life.

Tulsans are uniting together to remember those victims: Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.

Saint Francis shooting victims

2 News Oklahoma is also looking forward at what happened and the changes taken place since it happened. We'll have live coverage on this day as Tulsa comes together starting at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Hear more about the victims, hear from the hospital about how they moved forward with work while also finding ways to honor those lost and learn how you can still help the victims' families.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7