One suspect dead, one suspect at-large after standoff in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - Delaware County Authorities said one suspect is dead and one suspect is still at-large after a standoff Monday afternoon.

Officials said at Oklahoma Highway Patrol tactical team shot and killed one suspect. The second suspect, Randy McDonald, 23, never entered the mobile home, but led into the woods and is still at-large, officials said.

Officials say just before 10 a.m. a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of a suspected vehicle in several burglaries from the southern part of Delaware County.

The suspects drove off when the deputy attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. They crashed through a fence on County Road 575 between Twin Oaks and Oaks.

They ran to a nearby mobile home, which was occupied by an elderly man, who was then held hostage.

Officials said the hostage was wounded and is now in a hospital.

No officers were hurt and the scene has been cleared, officials said.

