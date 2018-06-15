One person killed in auto-ped accident in north Tulsa

TULSA -- Police say one person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in north Tulsa on Thursday night.

Officers say the deceased, who has not been identified, was struck by a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Harvard.

No other details have been released at this time.

