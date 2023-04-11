Watch Now
One person dead in mobile home fire in Chelsea

Chelsea Fire Department
Posted at 11:03 PM, Apr 10, 2023
CHELSEA, Okla. — The Chelsea Fire Department responded to mobile home fire around 7:30 Monday night.

The fire occurred near 4178 Road and 330 Road in Rogers County.

Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson says when firefighters arrived they made entry and the flames took over and they had to pull out

Firefighters found a elderly female dead inside of the home.

The fire is under investigation, according to Chelsea Fire Department.

