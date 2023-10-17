One person dead after deadly shooting in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, OKLA. — Okmulgee police confrims one person has died after a shooting near a park in Okmulgee.

Police say around 3pm Tuesday, Okmulgee Police responded to a report of a person being shot in the area of Randolph and Ohio.

Officers responded but found no-one in the area. As officers were searching for evidence of a shooting, dispatch received a report that a shooting victim had arrived at the local hospital, according to Okmulgee Police.

Police say they located multiple shell casings inside the park located at the intersection as well as blood evidence. While officers were investigating the scene, a second shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

Police say one died as a result of his injuries but the second is expected to survive.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

