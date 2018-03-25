One man arrested after police chase

Tulsa police said a suspect led them on a late-night chase.

Officers said they tried unsuccessfully to pull over a car for an altered license plate around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The car eventually hit a power pole and rolled over near 23rd and Yale Avenue.

The suspect got out of the care, but officers quickly caught up to him and arrested him.

Officers said the car was stolen.

A passenger inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

