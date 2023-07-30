One killed in shooting on 169 near 31st

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in the southbound lane of highway 169 near 31st.

Tulsa police said around 4:30 a.m. an officer drove upon a disabled vehicle in that location. They called for another officer. The driver of the car was already outside and told police someone shot him and the passenger in his car. The passenger died from the injuries.

Police immediately closed the highway down and started the investigation. Police said someone opened fire on the victim's vehicle as it drove on the highway. No motive is known yet. The driver is expected to recover.

This is a developing story 2 News will update as we learn more.

