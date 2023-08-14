Watch Now
One killed in crash on Highway 169 at 11th Street

Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 14, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said one person is dead after a crash on 169 at 11th Street.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway, police said multiple vehicles are involved. All the northbound lanes are closed. CLICK HERE to find alternate routes.

