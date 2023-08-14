One killed in crash on Highway 169 at 11th Street

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said one person is dead after a crash on 169 at 11th Street.
It happened around 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway, police said multiple vehicles are involved. All the northbound lanes are closed. CLICK HERE to find alternate routes.
2 News Oklahoma has a crew on the way and we'll update as we learn more.
