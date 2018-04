One killed after domestic incident in north Tulsa

TULSA -- One person was killed Thursday night after a domestic incident in north Tulsa.

Police said someone was run over by a vehicle at about 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Norfolk after a domestic dispute.

Officials said they believe the incident was accidental.

