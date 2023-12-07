One injured in officer-involved shooting in Rogers County

CHELSEA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea Wednesday evening.

OSBI says Chelsea Police responded to a disturbance call with a man holding a gun. Police say they asked the man holding the gun to drop the weapon several times and he wouldn't so the officer shot at the suspect, according to OSBI.

This happened near Gus Street and 340 Road.

This is a developing story.

