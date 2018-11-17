One injured in north Tulsa house fire

TULSA - One person is recovering tonight after a house fire in north tulsa.

The fire department found the victim inside the home while they were battling the flames.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known.

This happened after 11:30 last night on east 50th street north.

Crews also found another person outside the home.. With no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

