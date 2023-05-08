One dead, two injured in motorcycle crash

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fire and police departments responded to a motorcycle crash Sunday evening around 7 p.m. near 23rd and Jackson.
Two motorcycles crashed and one person died at the scene. Two others are in the hospital in critical condition with unknown injuries.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter