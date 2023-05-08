Watch Now
One dead, two injured in motorcycle crash

Posted at 9:09 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 23:22:36-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fire and police departments responded to a motorcycle crash Sunday evening around 7 p.m. near 23rd and Jackson.

Two motorcycles crashed and one person died at the scene. Two others are in the hospital in critical condition with unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

