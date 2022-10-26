One dead, one injured in Muskogee gunfight

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department is investigating after they say a shootout ended with a person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Muskogee police say their officers responded to a call about shots fired near 10th and Freemont around 1:45 p.m. On the way to the scene, dispatchers told officers a description of two cars said to be involved in what happened.

Police noticed a car that fit the description stopped at 9th and Columbus and found a person with a gunshot wound in the car. Paramedics took the person to the hospital.

Hospital security called police back a short time later after another car with bullet holes in it arrived at the ER where police found another gunshot victim.

Police say one of the victims died and the other is being detained at the hospital.

