One dead after shooting near E Pine St, N Columbia Ave

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a fatal shooting near E Pine St and N Columbia Ave Sunday evening.

2 News spoke with police who told us around 8 p.m. a man on a mini motorcycle dressed in all black and a black face mask drove up to a house where a fight ensued.

The man on the mini motorcycle allegedly shot another man an unknown amount of times.

The wounded man later stumbled into the street collapsing and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they are looking the man on the mini motorcycle and are questioning witnesses and viewing security camera footage to further investigate.

2 News is at the scene and will provide updates as we receive them.

