Woman dead after crash in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, OKla. — At least one person is dead after a crash in midtown Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.
Tulsa police told 2 News Oklahoma that an SUV crashed into a power pole near 31st Street and Joplin, killing at least one person.
There is a power outage in the area and the nearby roadway is blocked.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
