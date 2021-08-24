Watch
Woman dead after crash in midtown Tulsa

Tulsa police say a person died after an SUV crashed into a pole in midtown Tulsa on Tuesday.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 24, 2021
TULSA, OKla. — At least one person is dead after a crash in midtown Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.

Tulsa police told 2 News Oklahoma that an SUV crashed into a power pole near 31st Street and Joplin, killing at least one person.

There is a power outage in the area and the nearby roadway is blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

