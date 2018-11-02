On the Road: Toy Train Museum brings to life childhood memories

SAND SPRINGS - Toy trains are a past time for so many families.

Cliff McKnight's turned his love for locomotives into something much more grand as The Express never runs late at his toy train museum.

McKnight's love affair with toy trains began on Christmas morning in 1957.

His hobby grew during his years as a senior electrician at PSO.

When a tin-ceilinged building in downtown Sand Springs came up for sale, McKnight bought it.

"This town is just loaded with railroad tracks that go all over the place, and it looks pretty much like a toy train layout," McKnight said.

McKnight was so inspired that he transferred the real thing into a room-filling tabletop.

"I tell people this is a place where old men and old toy trains come to retire," McKnight said.

More than anything, McKnight's museum is a place to remember history as you chose it, and life as you wish it, where it's always Christmas morning, 1957.

