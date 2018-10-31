Oktaha man dies in violent, fiery crash, OHP says

KEEFETON, Okla. -- A 19-year-old from Oktaha has died after a violent crash just after midnight Tuesday in Keefeton, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.



The car Gabriel Rodriguez was driving struck a culvert on U.S. Highway 64, vaulted over 20th Street and went airborne for 157 feet, which caused it to flip onto its roof and rotate 360 degrees before catching fire, an OHP report says.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Troopers say the condition of Rodriguez at the time of the crash and the cause both still are under investigation.



