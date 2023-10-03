Watch Now
Okmulgee police search for woman missing since August 2022

Posted at 8:04 AM, Oct 03, 2023
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman after saying it is "deeply concerned" for her safety.

Jordan Canfield was last seen around August of 2022, but was just reported missing on Sept. 28.

OPD says Canfield, who also goes by the last name Thomas, is 33, 5'4" and 125 pounds.

Officers ask anyone with information on Canfield to call 918-756-3511 or email at tips@okmcity.net.

"We are deeply concerned for Jordan Canfield's safety and well-being, and we are actively investigating her disappearance," OPD said in a Facebook post.

