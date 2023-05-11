Okmulgee Police investigating shooting at Okmulgee Lake

Okmulgee Police responded to a report of a shooting at around 3:35 Wedneday afternoon.

According to Okmulgee police, initial information was that there was a shooting victim at the intersection of State Highway 56 and Wilson Road west of Okmulgee.

According to police, this location is within the city limits of Okmulgee. Officers began traveling to the area.

While enroute officers received a vehicle description of a possible suspect vehicle. That vehicle was located and stopped while approaching Okmulgee. Officers dealt with that stop while other officers continued to the other location, according to police.

Police say as information was gathered, it was determined the shooting took place inside the Lake Okmulgee park at an area referred to by locals as the Rock Wall area. Other officers went to that scene.

Police say the person who had been shot was life flighted to a Tulsa hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. His last known condition was reported by EMS as critical and he is believed to have been shot once in the chest.

Interviews are currently being conducted by local, tribal and federal investigators in an attempt to determine which agency will have primary jurisdiction, according to Oklmulgee Police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the shooter or persons present is asked to contact Okmulgee Police Department at 9187563511.

