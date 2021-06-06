Okmulgee Police investigating Saturday night fatal shooting

OKMULGEE, Okla — Around 11:00 p.m., Saturday night, The Okmulgee Police Department responded to the area of East MLK Drive and North Osage Street in Okmulgee for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 28 year old Jamison Weeden shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness reported seeing a small blue vehicle leave the residence shortly before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511.

