Okmulgee Police investigating Saturday night fatal shooting

OKMULGEE, Okla — Around 11:00 p.m., Saturday night, The Okmulgee Police Department responded to the area of East MLK Drive and North Osage Street in Okmulgee for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 28 year old Jamison Weeden shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A witness reported seeing a small blue vehicle leave the residence shortly before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511.
