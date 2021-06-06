Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Okmulgee Police investigating Saturday night fatal shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 15:42:03-04

OKMULGEE, Okla — Around 11:00 p.m., Saturday night, The Okmulgee Police Department responded to the area of East MLK Drive and North Osage Street in Okmulgee for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 28 year old Jamison Weeden shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness reported seeing a small blue vehicle leave the residence shortly before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7