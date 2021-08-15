Okmulgee Police investigating Saturday evening fatal shooting

OKMULGEE, Okla — Okmulgee Police Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of West Creek Drive at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday August, 14th.

When officers arrived they found a deceased male lying in the street with a trail of blood leading away.

Shortly after police investigated the initial scene, a second person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local emergency room.

The shooter cooperated with the investigation and was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Three handguns were discovered in the area of the shooting which occurred in the roadway.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --