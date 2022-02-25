Okmulgee mayor accused in embezzlement investigation

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Mayor Richard Larabee is at the center of an embezzlement investigation, police said Friday.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said his department heard from a local business on Friday about the embezzlement of about $150,000.

The McCullough Building Owners LLC reported Larabee, a former property manager and minority owner who they accused of embezzling in excess of $150,000 while working as the building's property manager.

Larabee serves as a ceremonial figurehead for the city council which approves contracts, purchases and claims but does not have access to municipal funds.

Prentice handed the investigation over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

