Okmulgee County sheriff celebrates 18 years of service

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A local sheriff is celebrating a big milestone — one that not many elected officials will cross.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice has been the sheriff for almost two decades.

Rice began his career in law enforcement as an officer with Creek Nation’s Lighthorse police. He then was a security officer at Okmulgee High School before becoming a reserve deputy with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. He worked his way up and won an election to become sheriff in 2005.

“It goes so fast. You don’t even realize it,” Rice said.

Okmulgee County Undersheriff Fred McGuire has been in his position for 18 years too.

“Granted, we have a side of this career where we have to be there on someone’s worst day of their life,” McGuire said. “It’s hard to do sometimes but the rewards outweigh the risks.”

Throughout the past 18 years, a lot of things have changed. From flip phones to tablets. And newspaper clippings to the internet.

“Email, we had office email. We got our own website. We got our Facebook page,” McGuire said. “I cannot express how much our Facebook page helps us solve crime.”

Just like any agency, there are challenges the sheriff’s office faces that recently, a lot of agencies face, like legislation and law changes.

“McGirt has really thrown a lot of nightmares into law enforcement,” Rice said.

“When marijuana became a misdemeanor, then became medical marijuana, then legal, that was a challenge. It really was. Because it was something we fought against,” McGuire said.

Both the sheriff and undersheriff say the biggest reward from their job, is the community’s support and help.

“I mean I’m honored that the people felt that I’m worthy to be around that long,” Rice said.

As the two-decade mark nears, Sheriff Rice isn’t retiring, but McGuire will this summer.

“It’s bittersweet, because when you’ve done something that you enjoy doing for so long, it’s hard to walk away from,” says McGuire. “But, I’ve got to make room for the younger people and give them room to grow.”

