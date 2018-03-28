Okmulgee County Jail employee accused of soliciting undercover detective posing as pre-teen

Cloudy
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- A 28-year-old Okmulgee County Jail employee was arrested after officials said he inappropriately communicated with an undercover detective posing as a pre-teen.
Officials said Joshua Caudle communicated with the undercover detective during a two-week period and expressed the desire to meet up for sex.
Caudle was in his jail uniform when he was arrested by officers during the fake meet up.
Officials said he was armed with a handgun and was wearing body armor during his arrest.
