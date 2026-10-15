Oklahoma's first IKEA store set to open this month

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's first-ever IKEA store is set to open in Tulsa later this month.

The Swedish home store is setting up shop in a 51,000 square-foot space in the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center on Olympia Avenue.

IKEA US

"Customers can explore fully furnished settings for the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom, discover solutions tailored to everyday life in and around Tulsa and experience thousands of products firsthand in a welcoming, easy-to-shop environment," the company shared in an announcement Thursday. "The store will also feature a central planning area where customers can meet one-on-one with IKEA experts for personalized support, as well as a Swedish food experience offering familiar favorites to enjoy in-store or take home."

The opening comes after Tulsa City Council earlier this year approved an economic development incentive of $2.5 million to support building costs, parking lot improvements, and certain public infrastructure improvements connected to the project.

Watch: City Council passes $2.5M economic development incentive

IKEA Improvements: City Council passes $2.5M economic development incentive

To mark the opening, IKEA U.S. is donating $10,000 to local nonprofit Family & Children’s Services.

The store will host a grand opening celebration starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Grand opening hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular store hours will be Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.