DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman who married her daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.

Court records show 46-year-old Patricia Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in exchange for a two year prison sentence.

Her daughter, 26-year-old Misty Spann, pleaded guilty in November in exchange for probation.

However her plea was withdrawn when it was learned the probation is not allowed under state law.

Court records show the marriage was annulled in October at Misty Spann's request.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: