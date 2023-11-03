Oklahoma wide receiver arrested on municipal warrants ahead of Bedlam

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police arrested Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq Thursday night on four outstanding municipal warrants.

Norman PD initially stopped Farooq for an expired tag and driving erratically around 9:15 p.m.

Farooq is now out on bond.

Farooq has 449 yards through eight games this season for the Sooners.

He's still expected to play in Saturday's Bedlam game.

