Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight takes off for Washington, D.C.

Vets with Oklahoma Warriors about to board an Honor Flight
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 09:53:55-04

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of veterans were at the Tulsa International Airport early Tuesday morning, gearing up to head to Washington D.C.

2 News will cover the whole journey as Anchor Justin Fischer boards with them.

Some veterans from the sooner state are getting the chance to see memorials dedicated to them in D.C.

We are learning all about the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight and what makes it all possible.

Stay tuned, and we will update you throughout the day.

