Oklahoma teen battling brain cancer becomes honorary football team member

MORRIS, Okla. -- A Green Country high school student becomes an honorary member of the Morris football team.

John Reed used to play football as a freshman, but had to put it to the side after doctors found a tumor in his brain.

The high school senior just finished another round of chemo this past week. His teachers say it's his highest dosage yet.

On Friday, seniors on the football team surprised Reed during class, and asked if he would run out with them holding the flag during the Friday night game. They also asked him to be an honorary team member.

Reed says the kind gesture made him feel like part of the football family.

"Each and every one of our football players are right there beside him no matter what, we’re always going to be there for him, just like the teachers at this school they’re always going to be there for him, too," said Dillon Mattingly, a Morris football player.

The idea to invite Reed on the team came from football player Dillon Mattingly, who has been friends with Reed since middle school.

The Morris team motto is "count on me" and in this case, the phrase is more relevant than ever.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: