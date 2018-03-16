Oklahoma teachers union rejects pay raise plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- An Oklahoma teachers union has rejected a plan rolled out by Republican state representatives to increase teacher pay, saying the proposal lacked a funding plan.

House Speaker Charles McCall announced on Thursday the new plan that would give most teachers as much as a $20,000 raise within six years.

McCall says the plan could make Oklahoma teachers the highest paid in the region, costing over $700 million.

But Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest says the deal announced isn't a plan at all. She calls the deal a "political stunt that falls woefully short of the revenue needed to save our schools and keep teachers in Oklahoma classrooms."

The plan comes as the association demands more than $800 million in new funding, partly to give teachers a $10,000 raise.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: