Oklahoma teachers check in on students during walkout

Some Oklahoma teachers have found an additional way to spend their time during a walkout over low education funding and teacher pay in the state.

A Facebook post by Savannah Hillerman has gone viral, in which Hillerman said she ran into teachers who were going to the homes of their students to check in on anything they might need.

See the post, which has nearly 3,000 shares as of Thursday morning, below:

