Oklahoma teacher walkout stretches into 5th day

The Oklahoma teachers strike is stretching into a fifth day, and a state union leader doesn't think pending revenue bills are enough to stop the walkout from extending into next week.

The Senate is expected to consider separate proposals Friday to expand tribal gambling and tax certain internet sales to generate roughly $40 million annually.

The Oklahoma Education Association's executive director, David Duvall, says he doesn't think those are enough to keep teachers from walking out again.

Our team coverage of the walkout continues Friday on air and online.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: