Oklahoma Tax-Free Weekend August 4-6, what you need to know

TULSA, Okla. — Put your shopping shoes on for Oklahoma's annual tax-free weekend August 4-6.

The annual statewide holiday suspends taxes for one weekend in preparation for the upcoming school year. The holiday is exciting but it comes with a few taxable items that are exempt from the festivities.

Among the items exempt are athletic shoes, jewelry, luggage, items $100 and more.

Here are the guidelines for shopping on Tax-Free Weekend:

Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than one hundred dollars are exempt. This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.

For some, the weekend is an excellent time for back-to-school shopping and prep for the upcoming school year.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission provides additional answers to common questions on its website.

