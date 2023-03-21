Oklahoma Supreme Court upholds 'pre-Roe' ban, except to save a mother's life

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Supreme Court decided the state constitution protects the right to abortion in life-threatening situations Tuesday, but continued to upheld a ban in all other cases.

The state constitution states no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law. The Court says an outright ban on abortion would violate this right.

"Subsequent to viability, the State in promoting its interest in the potentiality of human life may, if it chooses, regulate, and even proscribe, abortion except where it is necessary, in appropriate medical judgment, for the preservation of the life or health of the mother," the decision reads.

To read the Court's full decision, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --