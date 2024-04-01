Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear oral arguments for Race Massacre Case

TULSA, Okla. — For the two remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, an Oklahoma Supreme Court hearing could be their final time in the courtroom.

They want the Justices to overturn the District Court’s dismissal and give them their day in court. The defendants want the case to be finished.

“Justice is the restoration of everything that was taken from you,” said Egunwale Amusan.

He’s a descendant of survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. He’s also studied the history of the horrors that happened in Greenwood 103 years ago.

“What does it look like to have one city,” said Amusan. “What does that look like? We don’t know because you can see the disparity. You can see the nuisance that has been caused over and over.”

Amusan will be in the courtroom on April 2, as attorneys for the two remaining survivors ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court to overturn the District Court’s dismissal of their public nuisance case.

“How can that be in the United States of America that this happened to people, people who are still living, and no court has ever heard a trial about it,” said Randall Adams. “I think that’s just a real abomination.”

Randall Adams is one of the attorneys working on the case. He says since it was first filed in 2020, there hasn’t been much forward movement.

“Most of the case so far has been in this motion to dismiss limbo,” said Adams.

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Lessie Benningfield Randle first sued the city four years ago. In 2021, two other survivors, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, who passed away last year, joined the suit.

In Spring 2021, the defendants, including the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa Regional Chamber, and Tulsa County Sheriff, filed a motion to dismiss the case. The survivors say they are the entities responsible for an ongoing public nuisance.

“Alleging that the massacre caused and continues to cause a public nuisance that affects the Greenwood neighborhood and black Tulsa’s generally,” said Adams.

After two years of back-and-forth with motions to dismiss the case and amended filings, District Court Judge Caroline Wall dismissed the case in July 2023, saying the survivors “fail to state a justiciable public nuisance claim under Oklahoma law” and “fail to allege a legally cognizable abatement remedy.”

“The thing about Oklahoma law is that we aren’t required to state the remedy at the time we file the complaint because the whole idea is you have to have a trial to determine the scope of the nuisance,” said Adams. "Our clients just want their day in court like anyone else, and we deserve a trial on the merits here. The courts shouldn’t decide before any evidence has been taken, before any discovery has happened that our clients don’t have a case.”

After appealing to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, Justices agreed to hear oral arguments. Descendants say those arguments are necessary for justice.

“That’s what it means to be a descendant,” said Amusan. “You work effortlessly to make sure that no other generation has to carry that baton.”

The defendants in this case say the District Court properly dismissed the public nuisance claims. Both sides will present oral arguments at 1:30 p.m. on April 2 in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

