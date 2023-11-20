Oklahoma sues Biden Administration over Title X grant suspension after states abortion bans

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a lawsuit Monday against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after the Title X Family Planning grant was suspended in the state.

Since 1971 the grant provided funding to the state to assist men and women to get health care. The grant focuses on preventing pregnancy, aiding in pregnancy and overall men and women reproductive health.

Drummond filed the lawsuit after the grant was pulled from Oklahoma following the anti-abortion laws that were put in place.

The lawsuit claims the HHS reallocated millions in Title X grant funding from Oklahoma to organizations that are pro-abortion such as Planned Parenthood.

"The funding has been terminated solely because Oklahoma will not commit to providing referrals for abortion, even though Title X expressly prohibits federal money from being directed toward abortion," the lawsuit said. "For nearly half a century, Oklahoma has used Title X funding to improve the lives of countless Oklahomans who cannot otherwise afford healthcare. Through its lawless behavior, the federal government is attempting to end that provision, irreparably harming Oklahoma and its citizens."

Drummond said he is committed to get the funding back to the state and is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to use the funds for their intended purposes.

He also said by not receiving these funds millions of Oklahomans may not get life saving care and screenings they need.

“The Biden Administration is intent on punishing Oklahoma because we do not share its liberal philosophy,” Drummond said. “It is patently discriminatory to deny Oklahoma these critical funds, particularly when federal law makes it clear that Title X cannot be used for abortion. I will continue to fight against federal overreach in all forms.”

Along with Drummond, other state officials share their frustrations with the Biden Administration claiming this is an act of government overreach. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt applauds Drummond for filing this suit.

“Oklahoma stands up for life,” said Stitt. “The Biden administration’s actions to terminate our healthcare funding due to our pro-life laws is simply an abuse of power. These funds are essential to provide necessary services for Oklahomans across the state. I am glad that Attorney General Drummond has chosen to pursue legal action and I will support this effort in any way necessary.”

Stitt is not the only state official that supports the suit. The Oklahoma Health Commissioner Keith Reed said this funding serves all Oklahomans and hopes this lawsuit pushes HHS to reinstate the grant.

“The OSDH has received and successfully distributed Title X funding since 1971, leveraging its statewide presence to serve all Oklahomans,” Reed said. “The HHS decision to suspend and ultimately terminate these funds is wholly inappropriate, and we are committed to working alongside state leadership to see these funds reinstated. We want to thank Gov. Stitt and Attorney General Drummond for their support of OSDH in this fight for Oklahoma citizens. We also want to recognize Oklahoma's legislative leadership for their swift action in providing supplementary state funds, ensuring critical services remain in place until the federal funds are appropriately restored.”

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. State officials hope the Title X Family Planning grant will be reinstated.

Read the full complaint here.



