Oklahoma sues Biden administration over WHO involvement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced a lawsuit Monday aimed at the Biden administration and its involvement with the World Health Organization.

Drummond said a federal regulation stemming from WHO's authority and the definition of a public health emergency is allowing the organization to have emergency health powers in the U.S.

“This regulation is an infringement on U.S. and state sovereignty,” Drummond said. “It is particularly egregious that the Biden administration would delegate such sovereignty to the World Health Organization in light of the WHO’s many missteps during the pandemic. The WHO’s poor management, lack of accountability and alarming ties to the Chinese communist government render it less than credible. The bottom line is, no country or organization other than the United States government should have the authority to declare a health emergency and invoke the corresponding powers.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --