Oklahoma statewide push to shop local July 14 - 16

Weekend of Local partnered with businesses around the state to promote local shops and eateries July 14-16.

Some participating locations are offering exclusive discounts and special services for the weekend's festivities. Weekend of Local encourages people to shop and eat locally as the businesses are beneficial for the communities.

As a fun addition to the festivities, the Weekend of Local created a Bingo! card for residents to fill out as they explore local businesses. Some of the Bingo! prompts include eating something sweet, post a positive review online, finding a funny greeting card and more.

Under the "Why?" section of its website Weekend of Local wrote, "Because if Amazon can have Prime Days, small businesses should have something nice too. Because small businesses are the heartbeat of our community and we want to celebrate and recognize the people who make it so special."

More details about featured places and discounts can be found here.

