Oklahoma State student dies in duck hunting accident

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma State student died while duck hunting Sunday at Sooner Lake.

Oklahoma Game Wardens say the 23-year-old man was duck hunting, when he went to retrieve a duck, he hit a drop-off and his waders filled with water.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Game Wardens worked together to recover the man's body.

They have not identified the man, but were able to recover his body using side imaging.

The Oklahoma Game Wardens released this statement on social media:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close-knit, he will be missed.

We want to thank all other responding agencies that effectively resolved the unfortunate situation. Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Pawnee County Sheriff’s office, Noble County Sheriff’s office, Red Rock Fire Department."

This is a developing story.

