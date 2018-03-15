Oklahoma State Senate advances bill that could increase teachers' pay by 12.7 percent

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Senate voted in approval Wednesday night of a proposal that could increase teachers' pay across the state by 12.7 percent.

The state lawmakers convened at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and advanced the bill, moving it on to the state house for a vote. The vote was 35-11 in favor of the raise.

Senate Bill 133, legislators said, did not take into account support staff of schools. The raises would be funded by tax increases on cigarettes, fuel and oil and gas. There would be a $1 increase in a pack of cigarettes, adds a 6-cent tax on fuel, and would raise the oil and gas taxes from 2 to 4 percent.

The 12.7 percent raise would amount to about $4,000 per year. The bill does not, however, take into account needs in the classroom.

The measure now moves on to the State House for a vote.

Teachers have rallied across the state to pressure legislators into movement on the low level of teachers' salaries in Oklahoma compared to the rest of the country. The Oklahoma Education Board and school boards throughout Green Country as well as the west side of the state have thrown support behind the teachers who are threatening a walkout on April 2 without a pay raise plan.

Among the Green Country school boards that have passed resolutions to stand behind the teachers in the proposed walkout include Tulsa Public Schools, Jenks, Union, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Muskogee, McAlester, Wagoner, Collinsville, Skiatook, Okmulgee, Checotah and Eufaula among others.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist tweeted out Wednesday night that a $5,000 is not sufficient.

Gist tweeted "Oklahoma friends, let’s be clear: A $5,000 increase for our teachers is NOT success. Our teachers are underpaid by $10,000-20,000. Let’s actually address this problem and not just tinker around the edge of it."

The Oklahoma Education Association tweeted: "This is NOT the significant funding increase our schools need and our students deserve. Moreover, funding this plan means taking a revenue stream intended for health care. Contact your Senator to vote NO!"

One legislator said this amended bill is a rehashing of an education bill that failed in session originally.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: