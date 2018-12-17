A research team in Oklahoma recently caught a paddlefish that was record size in Keystone Reservoir.

A Paddlefish Research Center crew was conducting winter surveys to collect data and tag paddlefish in Keystone Reservoir when it caught the 135-pound fish in a gill net.

The fish was released unharmed.

