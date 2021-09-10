Oklahoma State officials offer statements on Big 12 expansion decision

STILLWATER, Okla. — Extending the welcome, Oklahoma State style. Several OSU officials gave their statements on the Big 12 extending invitations to four schools to join the conference.

Here's what's been said so far:

President Kayse Shrum

The university's president extended a personal welcome to the "four respected universities with impressive athletic traditions" to the conference.

Her statement goes:

I am enthusiastic about the future of Oklahoma State University athletics and welcome Brigham Young University, University of Central Florida, University of Houston, and the University of Cincinnati. The new Big 12 creates an impressive geographical footprint, and I appreciate the persistence, cooperation, and collaboration among my Big 12 colleagues and the Big 12 Conference office. In this process, I have talked with many presidents, athletic directors and college sports leaders across the country. I enjoyed the support and valued the advice. We have made many new friends, and I look forward to building these relationships. The leadership of our athletic director, Chad Weiberg, has been invaluable on many fronts. I am proud to work alongside Chad as we are both passionate about our alma mater, our state’s land-grant university, Oklahoma State.

Athletic Director Chad Weiberg

Weiberg extended his welcome by highlighting the new future athletes in the conference face with the new schools.

"The Big 12 will remain a nationally strong league that will continue to provide current and future OSU student-athletes the opportunity to compete for championships at the highest level," says Weiberg.

Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy

Not long after the news broke, Mike Gundy was ready to share his thoughts. OSU Football's Twitter account tweeted his statement, as follows:

Cowboy men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton

Last but not least, Coach Boynton extended his welcome and believes the schools will add a new drive and enhance competitiveness among the athletes.

"I look forward to the future of Big 12 Basketball. I’m thankful for the leadership within the conference for working diligently over the last few months to position the conference for future success, " says Boynton. "I have great respect for each school and know the success that they’ve all had on a national level."

