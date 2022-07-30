Oklahoma State College of Health Sciences white coat ceremony

TULSA, Okla — A new class of future doctors got their white coats Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma State College of Health Sciences passed the torch to their 2026 class during it's white coat ceremony.

The white coat ceremony is for incoming medical students to receive their white lab coats ahead of the start of classes.

Keeley Kirkland is a Tulsa native and an OSU medical student.

Growing up, Kirkland said medicine was never on her radar, but as she made her way through high school and college something changed.

Kirkland's dad is a police officer and her mom is a social worker.

Her older brother Ben is a third-year medical student at OSU.

She said seeing her family make a difference with their careers, she knew she wanted that for herself.

“I wanted to follow in their footsteps as far as giving back to the community in Oklahoma. They really emphasized that when we were kids and so I always knew that was something I would want to do and a way I could be fulfilled but I think that’s one of the reasons why healthcare really stood out to me", Kirkland said.

She also saw the need for more rural doctors, so that's part of her future plan.

“I think that staying in Oklahoma and reaching those rural communities that are sometimes underprivileged, I think that’s a really important way that we can improve the health in Oklahoma and stay here and do that and give back to Oklahoma”, Kirkland said.

Kirkland doesn't know just yet what her specialty will be, but she is eager to start learning.

Classes start Monday, August 1st, and said while she is nervous, she's also very excited to get started.

She wants to learn as much as she can so she can begin to make a difference right here in her home state.

Her parents, who of course are beyond proud of both their kids, said they know it'll be a long and tough road, but they said they know Keeley will rise to the occasion and join her brother at OSU-CHS.

