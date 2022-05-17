Oklahoma state budget agreement reached by legislators

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma legislative leaders announced they reached an agreement on the state budget and are sending it to Gov. Kevin Stitt for approval.
The proposed 2023 budget is $9.7 billion, which is 9.7%, or $858.9 million, more than last year's budget.
The largest area of the budget continues to be education, at $4.2 billion. In the agreement, public K-12 schools will continue to be funded at the highest level in state history, worth up to $3.2 billion.
Health and human services is the second largest area of investment followed by transportation and public safety.
Some of the highlights from the discussed budget include:
Inflation relief: the budget is set to return $181 million to taxpayers in the form of a one-time payment of $75 for individuals and $150 for families, to be paid in December. If approved, it would also make car purchases more affordable starting on July 1 by reinstating the 1.25% sales tax exemption on motor vehicle sales that was rescinded in 2017.
Funding the police: The budget grants 30% pay raises to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents. The budget also increases funding for:
- law enforcement training and academies
- fighting crimes against children
- officer mental health support
Developmentally disabled waiting list: This would make enough sufficient funding to eliminate the developmentally disabled waiting list at the Department of Human Services is contained in the budget.
A full summary of the general appropriations bill is available below:
